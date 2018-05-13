DTI holds crochet-making in Bohol as alternative source of livelihood

The Department of Trade and Industry Negosyo Center Loboc, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Sustainable Livelihood Program (DSWD-SLP) and the Loboc local government unit, initiated a skills training activity on Crocheted Souvenirs last April 23 and 24 at the barangay hall of Villaflor in Loboc, Bohol.

Participants to the training included members of the Souvenir Sustainable Livelihood Beneficiaries Association who are also beneficiaries of DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The activity was designed to promote crochet as an innovative method of presenting souvenir items. It aims to enhance the skills of women in rural areas in handicraft-making that will become an alternative source of income for them.

The resource speaker of the training was Mae Delusa, the locally renowned crochet-maker from Tagbilaran City.

Delusa shared her knowledge on crochet with the participants.

The establishment of Negosyo Centers is provided under the Republic Act 10644, or the Go Negosyo Act and is meant to assist DTI in the creation and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Negosyo Center provides MSMEs the ease of doing business, and facilitates access to financial assistance, and shared service facilities, among others.