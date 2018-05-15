PLDT opens new data center in Cebu

Telco giant and digital services provider PLDT has opened its second VITRO Data Center in Cebu, which is its tenth all over the country.

The P1 billion facility located in Mandaue City is poised to cater to the increasing data and ICT (information and communications technology) needs of not just the city but the entire Cebu province.

“This whole new state-of-the-art facility is part of PLDT Group’s nationwide effort to support local organizations and enterprises of all sizes — helping them store, manage, and safeguard mission-critical data from cybersecurity threats and physical disasters,” said ePLDT President and CEO Eric Alberto in a press conference inside the facility on Tuesday afternoon.

VITRO Cebu 2 has a total of 800 racks, increasing the total number of racks under the VITRO Network of Data Centers nationwide to 9,150 racks.

The first VITRO Data Center in Cebu, which was launched in 2012, has a rack capacity of 173 and is 96 percent utilized.

According to Alberto, the top industries that are availing of the Data Center services are banking and finance, retail, public sector, business process outsourcing, and small and medium enterprises.

Apart from local corporations and businesses, ePLDT has also seen more international companies availing of their services.

Their services include colocation, disaster recovery, server hosting, and connectivity.