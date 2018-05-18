Leylam fc to compete in Ceres Cup

LEYLAM FC left early yesterday for Bacolod City in Negros Occidental to see action in the 5th Ceres Cup happening on May 19 to 20.

Leylam FC hopes to improve on its 1st runner-up finish in 2016 in the Men’s Open division of this 7-A-Side tournament, which is fast becoming one of the biggest football festivals in the Visayas.

This is the team’s second time to join the tournament after taking a hiatus last year.

Head coach Oliver Colina said they will have two teams — A and B. Manning team A are Jason Dumagtoy, Ranulfo Colina, Emmanuel Andrew, Marie Domecillo, Louise Garciano, Baris Tasci, Abelardo Solinas, Rene Sanchez, Michael Pacite, Kore kore and Dan Villarico.

Team B will have Virgilio Manayon, Raffy Llorente, Harry Segovia, Evren Tasci, Edmar Galacio, Pintho Kabalu, Famous Ene, Ugur Tasci, Leo Maquiling, Iani Miranda and Charles Richert.

According to Colina, before competing, the teams will be making the rounds of Leylam Shawarma outlets in Bacolod, as a way of promoting their company’s fast food chain.

The tournament will be held in three venues: the Ceres FC North Field, Sta. Maria Football Field and Carlos Hilado Memorial State College Football Field in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

Aside from the Men’s Open, other categories to be contested are Mixed 9, Boys 12, Boys 14, Girls 13, Ladies 18, Boys 17, Men’s 40, Mixed 10, Boys 13, Boys 15, Girls 16, Boys 18 and Ladies Open.