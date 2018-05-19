PAL’s Bombardier Q400 makes emergency landing

A Philippine Airlines (PAL) plane bound for Busuanga Island in Palawan from Clark International Airport made an emergency landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) due to smoke inside the cabin.

“Philippine Airlines confirms that its Clark – Busuanga flight (PR2687) diverted to Manila, declared an emergency landing and safely touched down at Naia. All 55 passengers disembarked safely in T3 and are being assisted by PAL ground staff for rebooking and hotel accommodations,” PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a statement yesterday.

Villaluna added that the involved aircraft is a 76-seater Bombardier Q400.

“The incident is under investigation and we shall provide updates as new information comes in. Safety remains the cornerstone of PAL operations. PAL assures that all efforts are being exerted to determine the cause of smoke alert,” Villaluna said.