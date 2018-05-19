Duterte renews warning vs drug lords

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has renewed his warning against alleged drug lords and narco-politicians still operating in the country despite relentless drive against drugs by his administration.

Speaking during the opening ceremonies of the Philippine National Games 2018 held in Cebu City yesterday, the President warned drug-peddling individuals, particularly policemen, that he would not go easy on them.

“Pag lingkod nako, nanggawas na ang tanan. Pati general sa police. Mao nang ikaw police dinha, paminaw sa. Pipila ka police dinhi sa Cebu (naa sa illegal nga drugs). Hasta nang mga drug lords, ayaw na pagkompyansa. Malala na ang sitwasyon sa mga kabataan, i-sakrpisyo tamo. Basta ignan tamo. Sorry na lang gyud,” said Duterte.

(When I assumed office, everything came out. Even a police general is involved in illegal drugs. That’s why, you policemen there, listen. There’s several police officers in Cebu who are into the illegal drugs trade. Even the drug lords, don’t be too complacent. I would sacrifice you if the youth’s welfare is affected by illegal drugs. I am warning you.)

The President also took another jab at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and other critics against his administration’s war on drugs.

“Human Rights, wala namo (Human Rights, you’re out of the picture). At the end of the day when my country is in shambles, can they help? What can they help? Mangutana mo nga gipatay nako? Mao ra man na ilang mapakita? (They’ll claim that I killed them. Is that all they can say?)” said the President.

On the brighter side, President Duterte also revealed several good news shortly before he declared the start of the Philippine National Games for this year.

Among others, he decided to double the cash prizes for the winning teams of the weeklong series of sports tournaments. (Story on page 22)

The President officially declared the start of the Philippine National Games 2018 at 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

Today, Sunday, he is expected to attend the annual fiesta of Tabogon town, located 85 kilometers northeast of Cebu City. He accepted the invitation of Tabogon Mayor Zigfred Duterte who also happened to be his third-degree nephew.