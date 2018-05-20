First gold in 2018 PNG is from Baguio runner

Cristabel Martes of Baguio City bagged the first gold medal in the Philippine National Games 2018 after ruling the Women’s 10,000-meter run at the Cebu City Sports Complex on Sunday.

“I doubted that I would win because I felt a twitch in my calf,” Martes said. “Fortunately, it did not build up to something else.”

The La Trinidad-based runner will be running again in tomorrow’s Women’s 5,000-meter run.