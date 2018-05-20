First gold in 2018 PNG is from Baguio runner
By Ray Charles Diaz May 20,2018
Cristabel Martes of Baguio City bagged the first gold medal in the Philippine National Games 2018 after ruling the Women’s 10,000-meter run at the Cebu City Sports Complex on Sunday.
“I doubted that I would win because I felt a twitch in my calf,” Martes said. “Fortunately, it did not build up to something else.”
The La Trinidad-based runner will be running again in tomorrow’s Women’s 5,000-meter run.
