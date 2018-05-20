PNG update: Surban wins gold in MTB event

By Glendale Rosal May 20,2018

Niño Surban of Team Cebu City bagged the gold medal in men’s elite competition of cross country mountainbike at the Philippine National Games 2018 held in Danao City on Monday.

Surban clocked one hour, six minutes and 34 seconds to beat Marikina City’s Edmhel John Flores (1:08.09) and Butuan City’s Cesar Lapaza Jr. (1:09.06).

Cebu City so far has collected two gold medals in the mountainbike competition after Pamela Jane Ruiz captured the gold medal in the women’s 18-above class.

Ana Patricia Maximo added a bronze for Cebu City in the women’s elite competition.