Gang war in Minglanilla injures 16-year-old boy

By Rene F. Alima May 28,2018

The conflict between rival gangs in Minglanilla town injured a 16-year-old boy in Barangay Poblacion on Sunday evening (May 67).

According to Nicky Plarisan of Minglanilla police station, the boy was shot by three members of the “AGA.45” gang.

The victim said Plarisan is allegedly a member of “Kalmados Gang”

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit to arrest the assailants.