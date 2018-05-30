Habal-habal driver injured in Maguikay shooting

A 28-year-old “Habal-Habal” driver was injured after he was shot by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City on Tuesday evening (May 29).

The victim was identified as Joselito Batiller, from Barangay Maguikay, who sustained gunshot wound on his neck.

According to SPO1 Ricardo Pertiluna, of Casuntinvan Police Station, the victim was waiting for passengers at a street intersection when the attack happened.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medication, said Pertiluna.

Police are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack and also conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the assailants.