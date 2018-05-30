Two women nabbed in T. Padilla drug bust

By Benjie Talisic May 30,2018

Two women were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City at past 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Chief Insp. Paul Kenneth Albutra, Parian Police Precinct commander, identified the suspects as Mary Ann Bitos, 26, and Lady Christine Delubio, 29.

Bitos was the target of the operation.

Albutra said that they conducted the operation after they received complaints from her neighbors about her illegal drug activity.

Police yielded 11 small-sized shabu from the suspects.

The arrested persons are now detained at Parian police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.