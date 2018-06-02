‘Gunman’ maybe dead, but family still seeks justice

UNGAB SLAY

THE search for justice continues for the family of slain lawyer Jonnah John Ungab despite the conclusion of police authorities that the gunman may already be dead.

John Majed “Jed” Ungab, the family’s designated spokesperson, said they were surprised upon learning of the police statement that the gunman may have been killed in a police operation in Lapu-Lapu City last February.

“We are surprised at the findings. However, we remain hopeful that the arms of justice are not short and its scale will tilt towards our favor,” Jed said in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News.

Jed said the family is once again urging eyewitnesses to come forward so the case will be solved.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Cebu City Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB), said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will file murder charges against three other individuals, who were allegedly involved in the shooting of Ungab.

Based on the results of a ballistic examination, Devaras said the .45 caliber pistol recovered from the man in Lapu-Lapu City matched the slugs that killed Ungab.

Although police investigators declined to name the gunman, news reports identify him as Dante Betaganzo, who was also accused of killing a policeman in Bohol.

Betaganzo was shot dead in Barangay Basak Lapu-Lapu City after resisting police arrest at 1 p.m. on February 22, only three days after Ungab was shot dead outside of the Cebu City Hall of Justice.