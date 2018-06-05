Grab PH open to talk with gov’t on policies, fare issues

AMID criticisms against Grab Philippines, an official of the ride-hailing company said they are open to dialogue with concerned government agencies and even lawmakers, including Rep. Jericho Nograles.

“Our doors are also open for dialogue to LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board), to DOTr (Department of Transportation), to Congressman Nograles, o kung sino pa man na may issue against Grab, issue against our policies, against our fares,” said Leo Gonzales, Public Affairs Head of Grab.

“Willing kaming makipag-usap, willing kaming mag-explain,” Gonzales added.

Nograles had earlier said the fares of Grab were “illegal” for these did not undergo public hearing.

“Without any public hearing, Grab Philippines again unilaterally imposed a new illegal fare condition. [D]uring the April 17 LTFRB hearing, Grab Philippines denied to the board that they impose an P80 minimum fare,” Nograles had said.

Gonzales said the company has not yet reached out to the lawmaker after he made the statement.

“We haven’t reached out yet but well I’m sure that we’ll resolve this soon,” Gonzales said.