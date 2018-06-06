’GOOD JOB, GUARD

A lot of netizens voiced support to the jail guard who shot a youth caught smuggling cigarettes to inmates of the Cebu City Jail.

Amarita Huret commented, ”They been told that its Not allowed Cigarettes inside jail & who knows what else they bring inside , & are prohibited .. Police only do they’re job & its dangerous to deal with people like them , also the police have family too , its the only way is to shoot them dead .

.

”Mao na puslit pa ug para soyop… cp for communication… ug kotsilyo para i luba tao… otro pamo!!! good Job sir.. Guard..,” Facebook user Patrick Martinez said.

While Leny Generalao Sumulong said ”Mga gahi ug oo mao gyuy dangatan!.”

Want to share your viewpoints on pressing issues? Post your comments on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.