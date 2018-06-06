SM Seaside’s art exhibit to feature Caohagan quilts

Independence Day celebration

In a peaceful island of Caohagan shows a true feeling of independence when it comes to art and culture through quilting – a process of sewing three different layers of fabric.

As SM Seaside City Cebu celebrates Independence Day, the mall supports the works of Caohagan locals by highlighting their quilted items in an exhibit that will be launched at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City on Independence Day, June 12 at 5 p.m.

Caohagan is located between the islands of Cebu and Bohol.

The Caohagan quilts have already been exhibited outside the country. The first exhibit, titled “Exhibition of Caohagan Quilt: The Path to Sustainable Economic Independence of the People” was held in 2009 at the Peace Museum of Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan. It was followed in 2012 in Nantes, France, where the International Quilt Exhibition was held.

Meanwhile, the Kythe Foundation will take part in SM Seaside’s Independence Day celebration through kite-making.

Around 60 young cancer patients under the Kythe Foundation will join the kite-making workshop to be conducted by the Global Art Cebu on June 10 at 4 p.m. at the Cube Wing Atrium. Mallgoers can join the workshop for free.