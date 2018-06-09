Almost P6M drugs seized in Mambaling drug bust

Nearly P6 Million worth of drugs were seized from two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on June 9, Saturday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as Pejay Villanueva, 19, and Henry Tabalin, 24,

The drug bust was conducted by the Philippines National Police Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas together with the City Intelligence Branch, Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City Police.

Seized from them were 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P5.9 Million.

