Cebu Epic MTB rolls off today

ABOUT 100 mountainbikers from Cebu will be joining 60 others from Surigao, Davao, Bohol, Bacolod, Dumaguete and even France in today’s Cebu Epic, a mountain bike competition that traverses the mountains of Cebu City and Toledo City.

This first-ever marathon distance in mountainbiking is organized by the Big Ring Race and Adventures, and features a 100-kilometer distance with a total elevation gain and loss of 3,000 meters.

Racers will be contesting in two categories — the Epic category which caters to the distance of 95-kilometer and the Mini-Epic category which is a 54-kilometer distance.

The race will start at Willy’s in Busay, Cebu City and will take participants around to Toledo City and finish off in Buak near Tops in Busay, Cebu City.

The event’s proceeds will go to the annual medical mission of the Big Ring Race and Adventures dubbed as Operation Tuli. For the last three years, the medical mission took place at the mountain areas of Dalaguete, Cebu.

Top three finishers in each category will receive a trophy. All finishers will earn a finishers’ medal and an event shirt.