Architect suggests to reduce number of storeys of proposed Capitol building

Architect Melva Java, heritage consultant of the Office of Vice Governor of Cebu, suggested to lower the number of storeys of the proposed 20-storey resource building to be constructed within the Capitol Compound.

Java said it is the only way to maintain the “dignity” of the Capitol, which is considered as a historical landmark.

The Cebu Provincial Government has acquired a P1.5 billion loan for the construction of the building.

Java also suggested that the provincial government may renovate the Palace of Justice building, which was severely damaged by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu last October 2013.

She said that the offices of the provincial government may be transferred in the Palace of Justice building once it will be renovated.