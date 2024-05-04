Cedric Lee moved to New Bilibid Prison

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections (BOC) has received Cedric Lee into the New Bilibid Prison, it said on Saturday.

According to the BOC, Lee was turned over by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday night.

Lee joins his other co-accused Deniece Cornejo, who is at the Correctional Institution for Women, and Simeon Raz, who is at the NBP’s Reception and Diagnostic Center.

READ: Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo nakakuha og 40 ka tuig sa pagkapriso

The NBI said that Lee surrendered on Thursday evening in Mandaluyong.

READ: SC acquits Vhong Navarro in rape, lasciviousness cases filed by Deniece Cornejo

Lee, Cornejo, Raz, and Ferdinand Guerrero were found guilty of Serious Illegal Detention for Ransom by a Taguig court, which sentenced them to reclusion perpetua.

READ: Vhong Navarro walks free after posting P1 million bail

In the meantime, authorities are still looking for Guerrero.

In 2014, the NBI filed a complaint with the DOJ against Cornejo, Lee, and six others involved in the alleged extortion and mauling of actor Vhong Navarro. However, Cornejo also filed a complaint against Navarro, saying she was allegedly raped by the actor.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP