Barangay Poblacion 3 hauls championship in Saulog Tagbilaran 2024

Besides the vibrant colors, upbeat music, and gleeful crowd, the Saulog Tagbilaran 2024 street dancing competition and grand ritual showdown became a celebration to ponder paying homage to Señor San Jose with the recent victory of Barangay Poblacion 3 as this year’s overall champion in both categories.

Saulog Tagbilaran street dancing and ritual showdown is not just a spectacle of colorful costumes and rhythmic movements; it is a celebration of our identity, our unity, and our spirit as Tagbilaranons. Hon. Jane C. Yap

Tagbilaran City Mayor

This year’s Saulog sa Tagbilaran street dancing competition commenced at the historical Plaza Rizal, with three dancing stations along the way for judging, while the C.P.G. Sports Complex housed the grand ritual showdown.

The grand showcase was graced by city officials, including Tagbilaran City Mayor Hon. Jane C. Yap and Vice Mayor Atty. Adam Relson L. Jala, along with Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Senator Imee Marcos, and Deputy Speaker Hon. Camille Villar.

“Saulog Tagbilaran street dancing and ritual showdown is not just a spectacle of colorful costumes and rhythmic movements; it is a celebration of our identity, our unity, and our spirit as Tagbilaranons,” Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane C. Yap exclaimed during the opening of the Saulog Tagbilaran 2024 grand ritual showcase.

15 equally poised contingents hailing from the different barangays in Tagbilaran City were able to showcase a performance that conveys relatable stories through dynamic dancing and resounding music. The use of fairly-sized handheld props, some even equipped with lights, and intricately designed costumes also added a wow factor to their performances.

Vice-Mayor Atty. Adam Relson L. Jala also expressed his enthusiasm with the culmination of the feast of Señor San Jose by saying, “The colorful and glorious performance of each contingent reveals and reflects the beauty of our city and the magnificence of our uniquely diverse culture—a culture of peace and friendship; a culture of unity and resilience.”



Exuding this year’s theme, “Life is a Fiesta,” every performance is a testament to every Tagbilaranon’s dedication and creative potency and a showcase of the city’s rich culture and artistry.

A competition, an exhibition of talent, and an expression of devotion



While the hard work and dedication of all the performers and the people behind every performance were evident on stage, only a few rose to the occasion and were called victors.

The jaw-dropping performance of Barangay Poblacion 3 enabled them to clinch the overall championship in the ritual showdown and street dancing, and they were also hailed as the best in choreography.

Crowd favorites Barangay Tiptip came in second in the ritual showdown and third in street dancing, while Barangay Cogon placed third in the showdown, second in street dancing, and received the best in musicality award. Barangays Poblacion 2 placed 4th in both the ritual showcase and street dancing; Dampas was called 5th in the showdown, and Cabawan was hailed as 5th in the street dancing category.

Competition in nature, but the truth behind every performance is to give praise to their patron saint, Señor San Jose, and to let the world know how talented and creative the Tagbilaranons are.



Saulog Tagbilaran is an annual cultural affair in the lone city on the island of Bohol in honor of Señor San Jose.

For more information about this grand festivity, check out their official Facebook page now.

