Davide expects better service with new Marina building in Cebu

As Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA-7) has their own building now, Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III is hoping to give better service to the seafarers, the stakeholders of the Maritime Industry as well as the public.

“Now that MARINA-7 has a permanent home, we hope to better serve the stakeholders of the Maritime Industry and the public in general,” he said.

With the new building, Davide said this will give easy access for the Cebuano seafarers to process their documents.

“Our seafarers will no longer have to travel to Manila to process their documents and Cebuano seafarers, in particular, can now spend more time with their families.”, Davide added.

He is also confident that MARINA-7 will be able to fully provide the needs of the seafarers as well as the stakeholders.

MARINA Administrator Rey Leonardo Guerrero said that the total budget for building the MARINA Regional Office is worth P60-million from the National Government.

Guerrero also said that Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade has committed P20-million to fully furnish and to develop the building.

The 2000 square meter building with four floors is situated at the donated Province-owned lot at Sudlon Lahug, Cebu City.

The inauguration of the MARINA-7 building was led by Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III together with ANGKLA Representative Jesulito Manolo, Maritime Industry Authority Administrator Rey Leonardo Guerrero and Jose Venancio Vero the Regional Director of Maritime Industry Authority-Region 7 and was attended by several Maritime training centers. / CNU Intern Nikki Villagorda