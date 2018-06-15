TRO eyes another strategy to manage city’s garbage disposal

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is eyeing another strategy on managing the city’s garbage disposal.

Osmeña announced that he is thinking that the city would only collect garbage produced by common households.

He added that large producers of garbage, such as malls, hotels, and universities, can be taken cared of by private sectors.

“We would like to invite the private sector and have them collect from these large institutions. The city will not pay them. They can do the collection and let them deliberate on this landfill. And they can pay for whatever the picking fee is in the landfield. Then the city can just concentrate on the households,” he said. / Laksmi Cañedo, CNU-Intern