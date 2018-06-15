Person of interest in Tilos slay identified

A MAN who reportedly had an argument with PO3 Jonathan Tilos just hours before the policeman was gunned down, is now being considered by police as a “person of interest.”

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director, said that his men are now pursuing leads that could eventually lead them to the suspect.

Abrugena however, refused to divulge his identity.

“I can’t reveal the identity yet (because) it might affect our ongoing operation and investigation,” said Abrugena.

Tilos, 36, was shot dead by a lone assailant in Barangay Poblacion, Alegria town, located over 120 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

He was about to board his Toyota Hilux pick-up truck when he was repeatedly shot around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13.

Tilos succumbed to multiple gun shot wounds on his body.

But Abrugena clarified that it was not an ambush.

“Based ‘dun sa report ng (Alegria Police Station) it was a shooting incident. Not an ambush. There is a possibility na ang ginamit eh yung automatic na baril kaya maraming tama ng bala,” Abrugena said.

(Based on the report of the Alegria Police Station, it was a shooting incident. Not an ambush. There is a possibility that the suspect used an automatic weapon).

Police believe a personal grudge is the motive behind the killing but Abrugena said they are not ruling out drugs.

According to the police, the slain cop was included in the list of those allegedly involved in illegal drug activities.

Earlier, Abrugena said that they received reports that Tilos had ties with self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

As to whether Tilos’ family will receive benefits due to a slain policeman considering he was on the list of narco cops, Abrugena said he will refer the matter to their higher ups.

In a separate interview, PNP Chief Director Oscar Albayalde said that families of slain cops who are allegedly on the narco list, can still receive benefits provided no case has been filed against the latter.

Otherwise, their benefits will be forfeited, Albayalde clarified in a press conference on Friday.