Camp Crame to decide on Cebu City police post

The recently appointed Police Regional Office (PRO-7) chief said he is willing to work with any police official assigned to head the Cebu City police.

“That could be considered but it is beyond me. If Camp Crame will extend it, I will be very happy to welcome him.” Chief Supt. Debold Cinas, PRO-7 chief, said in reference to incumbent Cebu City police chief Joel Doria.

Senior Supt. Doria said he is willing and ready to take any position that will be assigned to him. “I have to consider that I can move up in my career,” he said.

Doria said city police chiefs have a fixed two-year assignment. He said the campaign against illegal drugs will continue after he leaves. / Jaive Ria Z. Agbon- STC Intern