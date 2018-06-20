Mandaue City police arrest 17 for loitering

About 17 persons were caught for loitering and 143 were issued warnings while 36 minors were rescued by Mandaue City police on Wednesday.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City police chief, said they started arresting “tambays” (loiterers or bystanders) the night before in accordance with the order of PNP Director General Albayalde. Among those caught were a drunken passenger jeepney dispatcher, Alanas said.

“Ipinapaalam natin sa mga nag-iistambay pa sa malalim na gabi o sa madaling araw, mga nag-iimom at yong mga gumagala na pwede natin silang arestohin at kasohan (We’re warning those persons loitering or doing nothing at a place on wee hours, those drinking along the road to be aware that we can arrest and file a case against them),” he said.

Alanas said these loiterers may have criminal intent and their arrest is a preemptive action on the part of police. He advised those who are fond of drinking to do so at home to avoid any altercation.

Alanas said all six police precincts in Mandaue City were told to patrol the streets from night to dawn in order to crack down on loiterers.