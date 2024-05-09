Cebu Daily Newscast: 16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast to know the latest news in and around Cebu.

Here are the latest stories as of Thursday, May 9.

A 16-year-old girl was killed, and two other minors were injured during a shooting in Barangay Yati in Liloan town on Thursday morning, May 9.

The fatal shooting happened at past 3 in the morning and was reported to police at around 4 a.m.

Liloan police are looking into gang disputes, personal conflicts, or a love triangle as possible reasons for the shooting.

Police also launched an investigation and obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which helped identify individuals possibly involved in the shooting.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña called for the present mayor, Michael Rama, to step down as the president of the city mayor’s league amid the issuance of the suspension order by the ombudsman.

Osmeña called Rama’s suspension order an embarrassment to every city mayor in the Philippines.

The ombudsman ordered Rama under a six-month preventive suspension over a case that involved the city’s inability to pay the salaries of several of its employees.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region Seven is still waiting for orders from the central office regarding the preventive suspension of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Spokesperson Michael Maxino Bandal said there is no directive yet from the DILG central office, which will serve as the basis for the implementation.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named most valuable player by the NBA for the third time in four seasons on Wednesday, May 8.

The Serbian powerhouse won the award in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023 when he led the Nuggets to a first NBA title.

This season, Jokic averaged 26 points, 4 points, and nine assists and beat out Shai gorgeous-alexander and Luka Doncic in the final voting of the award.

