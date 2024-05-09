Mother’s Day treats at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu offers an exciting array of food and beverages for Mother’s Day at its premier restaurants: Hai Shin Lou, Cafe Marco, and Blu Bar and Grill, and El Viento Restaurant and Pool Bar.

For inquiries and reservations, please call or text +63 919 083 6768 or email to [email protected].

Authentic Cantonese Restaurant, Hai Shin Lou, offers a fresh and gastronomic dining experience for moms and their families with remarkable culinary creations such as the Bao Tha Rou, a dish with layers of pork belly glazed in sweet sauce, and Ma Chang, a generous portion of glutinous rice with meat.



For an ultimate buffet dining experience, book a Sunday Brunch or Dinner Jazz Buffet for 2,150 PHP per person, in which moms get to dine for free with four paying guests. Apart from this, guests can enjoy free flowing cocktails, local beer, house wines, and chilled juices and sodas.

Cafe Marco also offers ala carte meals inspired by international flavors such as Slow Cooked, Barbecue Pork Ribs, Beef Bulgogi, Nasi Goreng Kampong, Grilled Norwegian Salmon Fillet, and Bean Curd and Vegetable Curry. One can also avail of unlimited starters and desserts for 780 PHP and a choice of one meal course for 980 PHP.



For a classy and hip rooftop dining experience, Blu Bar & Grill serves a complimentary cocktail drink called Queen of our Hearts to welcome moms. The drink is a mix of fresh pineapple juice and white Rum. They also offer a decadent three-course meal for two at 2,024 PHP.

Post-mothers day celebrations are also welcome for busy moms at El Viento Restaurant and Pool Bar. Enjoy taco and tequila on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 AM to 10 PM, starting at a price of 400 PHP.

