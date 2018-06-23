Nigeria, Switzerland stay alive

Nigeria and Switzerland win in their respective matches to remain in contention in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Nigeria blanks Iceland, 2-0, while Switzerland edged Serbia, 2-1.

Earlier, Brazil bagged its first win at the expense of Costa Rica, 2-0, that sent the latter packing in Group E.

Ahmed Musa was named as the Man of the Match after he scored a brace that allowed Nigeria to stay in contention in Group D.

Musa scored his goals in the 49th and 75th minutes of the match.

In the Serbia-Switzerland match, Xherdan Shaqiri was given the Man of the Match honors after he scored in the 90th minute that allowed Switzerland to squeak past Serbia.

Serbia had found the back of the net first with an early goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 5th minute.

Granit Xhaka scored the equalizer for Switzerland in the 52nd before Shaqiri sealed the win for them.

Switzerland climbs to second spot in Group E behind Brazil.