3 arrested in Toledo drug bust

A “Motor napper” who is also allegedly engaged in selling illegal drugs was injured after he tried to grab a cop’s firearm during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Bay-bay 2 Toledo City, on June 22, Friday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Ryan Balaba, 33, who sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg.

According to Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, Balaba tried to grab the firearm of the cop before it went off, hitting his right let.

Also arrested were Balaba’s drug runner identified as Niño Marata 25, Lyndon John Sesmundo 34 and Rodulfo Ginon 50 both resident in the same area.

Confiscated from the suspects were one medium size plastic pack and 20 small sachets containing illegal drugs believed to be shabu and 1220 pesos believed to be the proceeds of the illegal drug trade.

Suspects are now detained at Toledo City precinct pending the filing of charges against them.