CPDRC warden plans to temporarily stop accepting inmates

Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) Jail Warden Reynaldo Valmoria eyes to temporarily stop accepting inmates to help control the congestion in the jail facility.

Valmoria said CPDRC has more than 3000 inmates.

However, the facility can only accommodate 1,500 inmates.

Valmoria said he has yet to get the approval of Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III regarding his plan.