CIDG-7 destroys 300 illegal gambling machines
By Nestle L. Semilla June 25,2018
At least 300 illegal gambling machines were destroyed by operatives of the CIDG-7 on Monday.
These machines were confiscated in the cities of Cebu and Talisay in the past months.
CIDG-7 Director Royina Garma expressed hopes that barangays would help them in fighting illegal gambling.
