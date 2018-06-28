NBI to go after Dumpit’s contacts

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is not done yet.

Lawyer Rennan Oliva, NBI-Bohol chief, said they will go after the contacts of SPO1 Adonis Dumpit in the illegal drugs trade.

Oliva, in an interview on Thursday, said Dumpit had several underlings who sell shabu in Tagbilaran City.

Oliva said Dumpit’s cellphone will be subjected to forensic examination by the NBI to dig deeper into the policeman’s transactions.

Oliva maintained that Dumpit was killed in a legitimate operation and the NBI and the PNP have all the documents and evidence to prove it.

Dumpit, he said, is named in the narco list of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).