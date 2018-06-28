Lacson: Sara Duterte’s advice ‘good’ but not applicable to her father

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s advice was “good” but not applicable to her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

This was Senator Panfilo Lacson’s reaction to Sara’s appeal to the public not to listen to her father when he interprets the Bible or Quoran since he is not a priest nor an imam.

“It is good advice, but may not be applicable because her father is the President of the Republic,” Lacson said in a statement.

“When he talks, Filipinos listen for different reasons – some are waiting for his mistakes so they can have a field day criticizing him; others want to be informed, so they will learn and be guided by his policy statements; the rest may simply want to be entertained, and make their day,” Lacson said. “In any case, we all listen.”

On Wednesday, Sara came to the defense of the President, who was widely criticized for calling God “stupid.”

“Please do not listen to him interpret the Bible or Quran. He is not a priest, a pastor, or an imam. He is the President. Listen only when he speaks about his work,” the presidential daughter said.

Lacson was among the firsts to call out the President after his scathing remarks against the Catholic Church, particularly God.