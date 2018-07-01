T2 now open to public



Despite minor concerns, airport officials were satisfied with the start of operations of MCIA’s Terminal 2.

A festive air filled the arrivals hall as Sinulog dancers welcomed the first batch of arriving passengers from Shanghai, China who boarded a China Eastern Airlines flight to Cebu.

Boxes filled with dried mango, chicharron and otap were given to the passengers.

Some of the passengers were amazed with the design of the airport saying that while it may be smaller than other airports in the world, it’s more beautiful.

GMCAC President Louie Ferrer said they will continue to improve the new terminal in the coming weeks and months especially since some areas have remained unfinished.