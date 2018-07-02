Stop late-night karaokes or say goodbye to your allowances

TOMAS TO POLICE

MAI-MAI (not her real name) loves belting her favorite songs on their trusted karaoke set at home especially during family celebrations in Barangay Banawa, Cebu City.

But Mai-mai is also aware that her karaoke sessions have limits. Because when the clock strikes 10 p.m., she knows it is time for her to turn off the microphone and the family’s karaoke machine.

“I know that as midnight nears, it’s time for people to go to sleep,” said Mai-mai in Cebuano.

So when she learned that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is planning to ban late-night karaoke sessions, the 28-year-old said it’s just fair game for everyone.

“It’s just fair considering that I too, feel restless everytime my sleep is disturbed by loud karaoke sessions. No one likes to wake up feeling they lack sleep. And I agree with the mayor’s plans,” Mai-mai added.

Yesterday, Osmeña once again called on the police to strictly implement his orders banning loud, late-night noise.

Otherwise, he said, he will withold their monthly allowance of P2,500.

The mayor said he has been getting lots of complaints through text from angry residents whose nocturnal rest were disturbed by night-time belters.

“We have many things to do. We would just like to tell you the city government always makes peace and order a priority. Peace and order not only includes drugs. It includes many things,” Osmeña said.

The local chief executive made the announcement shortly after he attended the turnover ceremony of the new director for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) yesterday at Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo Ave.

And in effect, making the city more peaceful to the ears at night, is the first task for newly-installed CCPO director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma.

“I get too many texts. I get 200 texts a day and I can see reluctance on the police to crackdown on the noisy karaoke session. This is why I’m giving a warning to all police in different precincts that I don’t like to see complaints of noisy karaokes,” explained Osmeña.

He revealed that his decision also stemmed from something personal.

“If I get complaints like this, it’s personal. You know why? I get texts at four o’clock in the morning, complaining of noises. I don’t get enough proper sleep. One day I will blow my top, and I will cancel all your allowances just to be sure that I mean business,” Osmeña stressed.