Labor Day special: Laborers going beyond their roles

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyday we get up and think: “another day, another grind.”

As adults, we work to live the life we think we deserve. We work to give the life our loved ones deserve no matter the how hard it can get, we endure each day of grinding to survive and mostly we grind to live.

In this read for this year’s Labor Day, let’s take a look back at some hardworking laborers in Cebu who didn’t just excel in what they do, but also made their own mark in making one ordinary thing, extra ordinary.

Taho vendor

Let’s start off with a ‘taho’ vendor in Mandaue City.

It’s as if selling taho would not create a big fuss among Cebuanaos, this taho vendor just went over and beyond by wearing a Spiderman costume.

“Palahi lang gud ma’am sa uban vendors,” he told CDN Digital.

Another taho vendor who was in full Filipino-inspired costume eased the heat among spectators during the Ironman 70.3 last April 21 in Lapu-Lapu.

He is Felipe Cuizon, who shared that he has been selling taho since he was seven years old.

Tiktoker lady guard

From vendors, we’re off to a tough chick with a talented side.

She is Leny Rosaroso, a lady guard and TikToker who is also a mother. She balances life the way she thinks is best for her. As she protects the community where she is part of, she also finds time to protect who she really is by sharing her TikTok contents through dancing, lip syncing and acting.

Rosaroso proves that you can still enjoy best of both worlds.

PWD food delivery rider

Speaking of best of both worlds, this person with disability (PWD) food delivery driver showed a great amount of inspiration and dedication to netizens when one ka-Siloy took photos of him on the job.

This rider was trending during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

When everyone was asked to remain indoors and only essential workers were given access to go out, this PWD was one of the many heroes who made sure those indoors get the necessities they need.

Tatay Gaudioso and his hand-carved shells

This other laborer touched the hearts of netizens for his determination in selling his hand-carved shells around the vicinity of the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño.

Gaudioso Cabaral, 78, was selling hand carved shells made by one of his sons. Each shell has the design that pays homage to the beautiful city of Cebu.

He sells each shell for P75.

Lapida makers

From one craftsman to another, here are two of the lapida makers that CDN Digital got to know over the years.

One is Alberto Saga, who has been a lapid maker in Carreta Cemetery for 40 years.

Over the years, Saga learned the ins and the outs of being a lapida maker that helped him feed and provide for his family.

Fast forward to today, another Saga has taken over the lapida making business.

Bryan Saga, 32, is now the one manning the lapida making business of his father, Alberto, who could no longer do the job because of shaky hands. Bryan gladly took over to continue the family’s business.

These are just some of the ‘unique’ laborers in Cebu CDN Digital got to know over the years. These workers, like many others, are fighting equally to survive and to live for their loved ones.

As we celebrate Labor Day, let’s take a moment to reflect on the countless laborers whose dedication and hard work often go unseen.

Beyond the traditional professional roles, there exists a vast array of workers whose contributions shape our communities in their ways.