Mike Plania scores first round K.O versus Nicaraguan foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Magic” Mike Plania successfully put himself back on the winning track after an easy work against his Nicaraguan foe on Saturday, April 27 (April 28 Manila Time) in Miami, Florida in the United States.

The 27-year-old Plania of General Santos City scored an easy first-round knockout against Martin Diaz of Nicaragua.

Plania, who is eyeing a comeback, landed back-to-back left hooks to the body and head of Diaz.

These two punches sent Diaz down to the canvas. Diaz tried to get back on his feet but was too wobbly, failing to beat the referee’s count.

Impressively, Plania who fights under Sanman Boxing Team’s banner only needed 23 seconds to log his 30th win as a pro boxer. He also logged his 16th knockout win with four losses.

Meanwhile, Diaz absorbed his 17th loss with 18 wins, two draws, and eight knockouts. It was Diaz’s sixth straight loss since 2022.

The bout was promoted by Florida-based M&R Promotions. It was part of its “Got Talent XXXIII” fight card that featured nine pro bouts at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort.

To recall, Plania lost to American Angelo Leo last January for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America featherweight title via a third-round knockout in Plant City, United States.

