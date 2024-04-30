Bill seeks to penalize publication, airing of victims’ personal details

MANILA, Philippines — Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo filed on Monday House Bill (HB) No. 10277, which seeks to make it unlawful “for any person to broadcast by any means, without consent of the victim or the victim’s family, the image, video, or details of a person who is a victim of any crime or accident, or of any person who has committed suicide.”

The bill — or the proposed Victims Privacy Protection Act, copies of which were sent to media on Tuesday— also covers social media posts.

The bill states that “social media journalists, commentators and other content creators” can only use the images or videos once they have secured “the consent of the victim or victim’s family.”

Disturbing images

In a statement on Tuesday, Romualdo said he filed the bill out of concern about the proliferation of disturbing images on social media, mostly shared without the consent of the person involved.

“The proliferation of digital media and the ease with which content can be shared on social media platforms has led to a significant rise in privacy concerns, especially for individuals in sensitive situations,” he said.

“It seeks to balance the right to information and freedom of expression with the right to privacy, ensuring that the dignity of victims and their families is preserved,” he said.

Imprisonment

If signed into law, individuals can be penalized by imprisonment of three to seven years, or a fine ranging between P100,000 to P500,000, or both, depending on the court’s decision.

Violators who are government employees can also face administrative charges, while foreigners who are found guilty of sharing victims’ details without consent will be deported.

Legal action may be initiated by the victim or, in the case of a deceased victim, his or her next of kin.

Legitimate media outfits who may report the news under the spirit of transparency may be allowed to air the details once they have secured permission from the family.

“Duly franchised and authorized television and radio networks, including duly licensed print media, may, and in accordance with the existing ethical and professional standards, broadcast the image, video or details of a person who is a victim of any crime or accident, or of any person who has committed suicide,” the bill reads.

