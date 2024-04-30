14-year-old girl killed in Talisay: Mom appeals to suspect-son to give up

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mother of the man, who accidentally shot dead his 14-year-old sister, is appealing to him to surrender.

“Pakita na tawon dong … kay magtagotago ka, mosamot lang hinuon ang problema nimo,” said the mother during an interview on April 30 at the wake of her dead daughter in the basketball court in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City where a tent was put up where the casket of the child is placed where her wake is being held.

(Please show yourself…because if you hide, your problem will instead grow bigger.)

READ MORE:

14-year-old Girl killed in Talisay: Brother, father, brother’s GF facing charges

Girl killed in Talisay: Was it a case of accidental shooting?

year-old girl in Talisay: Persons of interest identified

The mother said that she had already forgiven her son for the death of their daughter but he should face the consequences of what he did.

“Pangayo og pasaylo sa imong gibuhat sa imong igsuon…atubanga ang imong nabuhat,” the mother said.

(Ask forgiveness from your sister for what you did to her…face the consequences of what you did.)

The mother was referring to the accidental shooting last April 26 where, according to police, the gun allegedly owned by her son fell from his pocket, fired and hit his 14-year-old sister, who was then lying on the bed answering her school modules.

The suspect is the second of seven siblings. The mother told CDN Digital that the victim was also the youngest of her brood.

She was heartbroken with what happened to her children but she said hat she had already forgiven her son.

READ MORE:

14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

DepEd-7 condemns tragic killing of grade 7 student in Talisay City, Cebu

Fatal shooting of 14-year-old student in Cebu an accident, says cops

When asked about how she knew about the accidental shooting, she said one of her grandchildren, a 13-year-old girl, were with the victim also answering their modules.

She was there when the accident happened, the mother said.

According to the PNP spokesperson, Police Colonel Jean Fajardo last April 29, that charges had already been filed by the Talisay police against the suspect.

Fajardo said that reckless imprudence resulting in homicide had already been filed against the suspect.

She also said that the the suspect, and two others would be facing obstruction of justice charges.

She said that this was because they tried to hide the truth that the son accidentally shot the 14-year-old girl.

They at first allegedly told police that there was a person who allegedly forcibly entered and shot the girl.

It turned out that it was the son who accidentally shot his sister.

For now, the mother of the suspect is calling again to her son, who has remained at large, to surrender and tell his side of the story.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP