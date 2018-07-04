Two men nabbed in Liloan drug bust
Two alleged drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok Camote in Barangay Calero, Liloan town, Cebu at past 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3.
The suspect was identified as Amador Manatad Jr., 31, and Felix Camamse, 34, from Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town.
Police Inspector Jay R Palcon of Liloan police said that twelve small-sized sachets of suspected drugs were recovered from the suspects.
The arrested persons are detained at Liloan police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.
