Cebu mayors told to bring own bodyguards

MAYORS of Cebu’s towns and cities were reminded to “be vigilant” in securing themselves in the wake of the murders of two mayors in Luzon in recent weeks.

“Ang ako lang ikatambag nga be vigilant lang gyod permi. Karon man gud ang mga criminal wala nay kukahadlok nga mopatay (My advice is for them to be vigilant always.

Nowadays, criminals are no longer afraid to kill),” said Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante.

Last Monday morning, Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili of Batangas province was shot down while attending a flag raising ceremony outside City Hall. Halili was tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a narco politician.

The following day Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio town in Nueva Ecija province died in an ambush while onboard his vehicle in Cabanatuan City.

Diamante, Cebu chapter president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), said the mayors of Cebu should have body guards with them to ensure their safety.

He said he received word from his LMP counterpart in Nueva Ecija that the two murdered officials had no bodyguards with them.

Diamante said he will convene a meeting with fellow Cebu mayors to discuss the deaths and what steps to take to protect themselves.