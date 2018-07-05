F. Llamas St, N. Bacalso southbound-lane to reopen to traffic

Starting next week, commuters bound for southern Cebu could now pass through F. Llamas Street and the southbound lane of the multi-million-peso underpass project along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City as these roads will be reopened to vehicular traffic starting July 9.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) today announced that with the opening of the southbound lane, however, the northbound lane of the underpass would also be closed to pave the way for Phase Four of the underpass construction, which is expected to be substantially completed by December this year.

Engineer Roy Dela Cruz, project engineer of DPWH-7, said the department and the Cebu City Traffic Office Management (Citom) came up with a traffic scheme to address traffic congestion in the area.

From 12 a.m to 12 p.m, F. Llamas will be opened for vehicles bound for the city. From 12 p.m. to 12 a.m, it will be opened to southbound traffic only.

Dela Cruz said they would implement a two-day dry run on Saturday, July 7, until Sunday, July 8, to see if it would help decongest heavy traffic along N. Bacalso.