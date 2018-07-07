3 arrested in Talisay drug bust
Three drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on July 6, Friday evening in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.
Police identified the suspects as Jose Mingquito, Romel Abapo, and Mateo Cuizon.
Seized from them were packs of shabu worth P192,576.
Suspects are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
