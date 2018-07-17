WARDROBE HERO

DENIM is an any-season style staple. You can never own too many iterations of this iconic fabric—jeans, button down dress, shirt dress, dungarees, even

colored denim pieces.

Not only does it looks cool, but it also complements all skin tones. A dark colored apparel will almost be deemed office-appropriate.

With ruffles—which are still having a moment—it instantly elevates the look from utilitarian to flirty.

How to accessorize? Wear with any type of footwear, from trainers to loafers, slides to block heels.

It’s also the perfect partner for straw totes, woven bags and and designer handbags.

Expand your denim archive with these pieces.