Only a presidential pardon can free Paco

FOURTEEN years after Francisco “Paco” Larrañaga was convicted of raping and killing the Chiong sisters, his family still hopes he will be granted clemency by the President of the Philippines.

In an interview with radio DyLA, Margarita Osmeña-Larrañaga, Paco’s mother, said that since the decision of Supreme Court was already absolute, the only way that Paco will be free is through executive clemency.

“It is only through the Philippine President ra g’yud na not the Spanish government,” said Margarita.

Paco was 26 years old when he and six others were convicted in Cebu for the 1997 abduction, rape and murder of sisters Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong in 2004.

Asked if they had plans of talking with President Rodrigo Duterte, Mrs. Larrañaga said, “That is one thing we have to talk about (within the family)”.

Margarita was sobbing during the interview when asked about the only wish she had for her son Paco, who is now a chef in a restaurant in Spain.

“If you ask me if naay okasyon nga magkita mi ni President makaingon ko niya g’yud kun puwede mapagawas kay wala siya’y (Paco) sala. Dili ko gusto’g gubot. Nihilom ra ko (all these years) kay kahibalo ko, in God’s time, the truth will come to set us all free,” said Margarita.

(If you ask me if there will be occasion that I’ll meet the President I will ask him to grant my son clemency because he is innocent. I do not want any trouble that is why I have been silent. I know in God’s time the truth will come to set us all free)

They are firm in their belief that Paco is innocent.

“He is serving a sentence for a crime which he did not commit,” said Margarita.

The abduction and murder of the Chiong sisters is the subject of a movie adaptation, 21 years after the crime was committed. It has also become a hot topic on social media sites.

An indie movie/documentary about Paco Larrañaga was also shown years before the movie adaptation of the Chiong sisters’ abduction and murder.

The documentary centered on Paco’s life after his conviction and his refusal to accept parole if he had to admit to the crime to get it.

The movie adaptation about the Chiong sisters is now in cinemas nationwide.

Margarita expressed gratitude to the people who believe that her son is innocent and asked them to continue to pray for truth.

“Salamat kaayo sa inyong pagtoo. Hangyo nako, padayon ta sa pag-ampo nga mogawas ang kamatuoran,” said Margarita in the radio interview.(Thank you for belief in my son’s innocence. I ask that we continue to pray for the truth to come out.)