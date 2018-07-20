Jail vehicle strafed in Talisay City

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Chief, confirmed that a jail vehicle was strafed in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, Cebu at past 9 a.m. on Friday (July 20).

Three prisoners and two personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) were on board the van.

Conag is yet to identify the number of casualties due to the incident.