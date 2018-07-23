Cebu City Sharks continue search for first MPBL Datu Cup victory

THE CEBU City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol try for their first win of the season when they tangle with the Manila Stars-Robust Energy Capsule today in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup over at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Sharks have groped for form in their maiden foray in this regional league founded by boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.

Although ex-pro Patrick Cabahug combined with local big men William McCaloney and Rhaffy Octobre to score 45 points, it wasn’t nearly enough to keep them from falling to the Basilan Steel, 76-86, in their last game.

Cebu City now finds itself in an unfamiliar spot in a basketball tournament – at the bottom of the Southern Division with a 0-3 (win-loss) record alongside the Rizal Crusaders.

And the road is not going to get any easier tonight as they square off against a Manila team that is coming off an 89-84 win over Valenzuela, a win that was made possible by Reil Cervantes, who charted 24 points, highlighted by 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Incidentally, Manila is also being powered by a couple of Cebuano stalwarts in Roger Yap and former University of the Visayas standout and local hotshot, Gayford Rodriguez.