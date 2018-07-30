Ex-village chief spared from ambush attempt; gunman shot dead
Former Tejero Barangay Captain and now councilman Jessielou Cadungog was spared from an ambush attempt by two assailants at T. Padilla Extension corner Alviola Street, Cebu City on Monday morning (July 20).
One of the gunmen was shot dead by the politician’s bodyguard.
The other assailant, Michael Banua, is now under the custody of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).
