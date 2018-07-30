Celebrate your birthdays at Waterfront Airport Hotel

Birthdays are a great reason to celebrate and let us make your special day even more special with WATERFRONT AIRPORT HOTEL AND CASINO’S Birthday Blowout.

Anytime within your birth month, bring at least one full-paying guest on Lunch or Dinner buffet and the birthday celebrant will enjoy a free Lunch or Dinner Buffet at UNO Restaurant. Don’t forget your valid ID with your birthdate!

UNO, located right by the lobby area of Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, is the perfect place to indulge Modern Filipino cuisine from the a la carte to lavish buffet and delight yourself for some invigorating drinks and mouthwatering desserts. The breakfast buffet are served from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 PM to 2:00 PM, while dinner buffet served from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Let us continue the celebration! Take a dip with our City Break by the pool and lounge in the pool for only 1000 pesos.

Celebrate your birthday with style at Waterfront Airport Hotel and enjoy your Birthday Blowout with your family and friends.

Reservations and inquiries are welcome at (63 32) 340 4888 local 7879 and email: wahc@waterfronthotels.net.