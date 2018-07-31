PDRRMO: ‘Over 9,000 covered under province-funded insurance program’

Over 9,335 farmers and fishermen have benefited the Agri-Fishery Insurance Program of the Cebu Provincial Government.

This is based on the May 2018 accomplishment report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The beneficiaries include 5,204 farmers of various crops, 3,435 livestock farmers and 696 fishermen.

Dr. Roldan Saragena, member of the Provincial Agriculturist Council, said they are hoping for more assistance to be provided to farmers in the different municipalities and cities in Cebu, particularly in times of natural calamities. / Zena Magto USJR Intern