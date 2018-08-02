Tomas: I didn’t intimidate barangay officials in ABC elections

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña shrugged off Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid’s plans to elevate her complaint against him at the Office of the President.

“I don’t need to justify myself. She’s not my judge,” the mayor said in response to Mabatid’s accusations that he attended the elections for the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) elections.

Mabatid alleged that Osmeña’s presence intimidated barangay captains who wanted to vote for her. “I just looked inside. And there’s no voting yet. I stood by the door. I didn’t text anybody, or